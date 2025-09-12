Rain forecast for the next five days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada has witnessed heavy rainfall during the month of September over the past two years. Now once again, rain is expected in the district over the next five days, according to the District Agricultural Meteorology Centre.

In a press release issued by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, it was stated that from September 13 to 17, the district will experience cloudy weather along with rainfall. On September 13, light showers of around 4–5 mm are expected. On September 14, rainfall of 16 mm is forecast, while on September 15, more than 31 mm of rain is expected. On September 16, 26.8 mm of rainfall is likely, and on September 17, rainfall may reach up to 9 mm.

During this period, the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 29°C, while the minimum will be around 22°C.