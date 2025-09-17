Rain havoc in M’wada: 60% villages affected

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada has been battered by continuous rainfall over the past four days, causing widespread devastation.

Severe rainfall was recorded in 74 mandals during this period.

Crops on more than 1.6 million hectares have been damaged in three months, affecting around 15 lakh farmers. The region received 105% of the average seasonal rainfall.

Against this backdrop, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, during the main flag hoisting ceremony on Marathwada Muktisangram Din on Wednesday, announced that the Government would provide immediate assistance to areas affected by excessive rainfall.

He assured that the State stands firmly with the farmers of flood-affected Marathwada. The event was attended by public representatives and officers.

Meanwhile, natural calamities have claimed 60 human lives over the past three months, and 1,332 livestock were killed, both big and small.

Box

Damage in 60% of villages

This monsoon, Marathwada received above-average rainfall, leading to the destruction of kharif crops on 16 lakh hectares across approximately 4,251 villages out of a total of 8,550. This means around 60% of villages in the region have suffered crop loss.

A total of 270 farmers committed suicide in the past three months due to this ‘wet drought, with the number rising to 707 in the past eight months. The Beed district alone recorded the highest number of farmer suicides (172).

Taking serious note of the crisis, the Chief Minister announced urgent relief measures during the flag hoisting ceremony on September 17.

Box

"Marathwada has suffered due to excessive rainfall. Many of our fellow citizens have lost their lives. The state government will immediately provide assistance to all those affected by this disaster."CM Devendra Fadnavis.