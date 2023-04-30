Rain lashes city for consecutive 3rd day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rains lashed the different parts of the city for the consecutive third day on Sunday. Small ponds surfaced on the roads in various areas. This has shown the poor preparations of Chhatrapati Sambhjainagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC).

The Weather Department gave a forecast about rain in Marathwada four days ago. As per the prediction, the district experienced heavy rains at 1 pm on Friday. The trees were uprooted in many places.

Incharge administrator of the Municipal Corporation Astik Kumar Pandey issued instructions so that the civic should not face any trouble. There was raining at 10 pm on Saturday.

The sky was cloudy today in the morning, but, there was sunlight in the afternoon. People had to experience humidity because of this. It started raining heavily at 6.30 pm today and drivers outside city roads in Harsul, Saungi, Daultabad and Paithan Road were unable to see anything while driving their vehicles. Many drivers parked their vehicles on the roadside.

There was two to three feet-deep water on the road in front of S B College in Aurangpura. Many drivers and riders were fearing to wade through water. The riders rode their vehicle from the wrong side. Water also gathered in front of Jama Masjid Gate on VIP Road. Water was flowing on the road from N-6 to Azad Chowk. The road leading to Bajrang Chowk also had a water pond.

No pre-Monsoon works

Ward engineers of the Corporation claim every year that they carry out pre-monsoon works. The works have begun this year. Expert engineers know places where water pons surfaces. Despite this, water does not drain. The Ward Offices clear on nullahs