Rain-soaked Ganesh devotees maintain high spirits

Last day celebrations of Ganeshotsav see overwhelming crowd

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the last day of Ganeshotsav, the old city was thronged with customers eager to witness the animate and inanimate scenes created by various sarvajanik Ganesh mandals. Not even the rain could dampen the spirits of the Ganesha devotees, as thousands of people watched the spectacle drenched in rain. There was a lot of enthusiasm among the young and old to see the sights.

Devotees made their way to Jadhavmandi to see the scenes prepared by various mandals after praising the idol of Gramdaivat Sansthan Ganpati temple at Rajabazar in the city. The replica of Dagdusheth Halwai of the Yaadgar Ganesh Mandal attracted a crowd. A mechanical moving scene of Bhagwan Hanuman lifting the Dronagiri mountain to save Lakshmana was depicted by the mandal. Citizens flocked to see the scene regardless of the rain.

This year, Baahubali Hanuman has been performed live by the Navasvarjan Ganesh Mandal at the Gandhi statue square in Shahganj. The children were delighted to see the 8-feet-tall Hanuman here and 2 monkeys dancing on the bhajan. Artists from Haryana were specially invited to the city for this purpose.

Selfies and photos with tall idols

Crowds flocked to see the Ganesh idol of Bal Kanhaiya in Dhavani Mohalla. Chandrayana-3 has been staged here this year. The 21-feet-tall Pawan Ganesh Utsav idol has become the attraction of all. Not only was everyone taking darshan of this idol, but devotees were also seen taking pictures on their mobile phones.

Puppet play catches attention

At Gulmandi, Tuljapur's Bhawani Mata was depicted, and in Aurangpura, Ujjain's replica of Mahakal Temple was seen by devotees watching puppet play in the potter's house.

Light dance at Machali Khadak

Keeping its tradition of the last 40 years in the city, Sangam Ganesh Mandal has maintained the tradition of Bijli dance at Machali Khadak this year as well. On the other hand, Jagurt Ganesh mandal in Pandariba was showing the video of Chandrayaan-3 through an LED wall. There was a crowd on the last day to see all these scenes.