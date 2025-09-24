Rain-soaked roads, Petrol taken out to prevent kids from riding

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Akash and Gopal usually ride a two-wheeler daily. Recently, heavy rains in Khandala (Paithan) made the roads muddy. Thinking the kids could slip while riding, brother Prakash removed the petrol from the bike and kept it at home. However, just five minutes later, a lamp caused an explosion, severely burning four family members.

The explosion injured Prakash Mohan Dalvi (40) with 40% burns, Radha Prakash Dalvi (32) with 60% burns, Akash Prakash Dalvi (15) with 45% burns, and Gopal Prakash Dalvi (12) with 60% burns. All four are undergoing treatment in the burn ward at GMCH . Family members, including Arjun DalvI, were present at the hospital. Arjun mentioned that the petrol bottle might have had a hole, which caused the explosion when the lamp’s flame came in contact.

Both kids thrown out of the house

After the explosion, Prakash also threw Akash and Gopal outside. The children then jumped into a nearby water tank, Arjun Dalvi said.

Keeping petrol at home is dangerous…

Petrol is highly flammable. Even a small spark, heat, or cigarette ember can ignite petrol vapors.

High temperatures cause petrol vapors and liquid to expand; plastic bottles may crack and leak.

Gas stoves, electric switches, or heaters inside the house can generate heat. Contact with petrol vapor can cause explosions.

Even a small electric spark is enough to ignite petrol vapor.

Children or pets may touch petrol bottles; leaks can cause burns or breathing problems.

Even sealed bottles emit vapors; inhalation can cause dizziness, vomiting, and eye irritation.

Photo Caption

Arjun Dalve, the patient’s relative, stands outside the burn ward at GMCH.