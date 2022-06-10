Rain, strong winds disrupt water supply

Aurangabad, June 10:

Heavy rains lashed the city and surrounding areas on Thursday evening. Due to strong winds, power supply to the water supply centre at Nakshatrawadi was disconnected for five hours. As a result, the water supply to the old city was severely affected on Friday. Attempts are being made by the municipal corporation to supply water to various colonies past the scheduled time.

Mrig Nakshatra started on June 7. It started to rain suddenly on Thursday evening. Rain lashed the entire district. The power supply of the MSEDCL got hampered in the first rain. Many areas in the city were in the dark for more than five hours. Power supply to Nakshatrawadi MBI was disconnected from 6.30 pm and was restored at 11.40 pm.

As a result, the water supply was closed. This delayed the supply of water to the old city. The water supply was started by filling the overhead water tank till morning. The water supply in the city will be disrupted for the next few days, said the officials of the water supply department.