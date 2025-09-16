Rain wreaked havoc in district: 2 lives lost,

Kannad, Paithan, Sillod & Soyegaon hit hard

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Heavy rainfall for two consecutive days-Monday and Tuesday- wreaked havoc across Kannad, Sillod, Paithan, and Soyegaon tehsils of the district, damaging crops on 2.16 lakh hectares of land.

One person was swept away in floodwater while another died due to a lightning strike. In Kannad tehsil, torrential rain from 7 pm on Monday until 8 am on Tuesday caused severe flooding.

Gandhari River in Chikalthana overflowed. Sanjay Asaram Dale ( 50) from Chikalthana was swept away around 1 pm on Tuesday and died. Crops spread on 86,000 hectares of land in the teshil were damaged.

In Paithan, continuous rain over the past four days has caused preliminary damage estimates to around 86,000 hectares of cotton, soybean, sugarcane, tur (pigeon pea), and fruit orchards.

Soygaon tehsil experienced cloudburst-like rainfall for six hours from Monday night to Tuesday morning, damaging standing crops on 26,988 hectares.

The spillway of the Nimkhedi percolation tank has breached. Nurya Solanki (age 32), who hailed from Madhya Pradesh, was struck at gut no 244 of Nimbhora and was killed by lightning in the farm of Dhanraj Jadhav.

Preliminary estimates by the revenue department indicate that crop damage over 17,000 hectares in Sillod, caused by heavy rainfall. With water from the Charna River flowing over roads, 17 villages have been cut off from the teshil headquarters for the past two days.

Animals dead; building collapse in Karanjkhed

A total of 97 animals have died due to the rain over the last two days. These include Paithan (56 goats and three bullocks), Sillod (three buffaloes, one goat, and one calf), Kannad (three animals), and Soyegaon (26 animals). A two-story building collapsed in Karanjkhed (Kannad tehsil), and the wall of another house also fell. In Shafepur, Pishor, a house wall collapsed. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in these incidents.

District surpasses annual rainfall average

The district has received 589 mm of rainfall, exceeding its annual average of 581.7 mm, which amounts to 101% of the expected rainfall. Remarkably, 17% of this rainfall occurred in a single day. Almost all tehsils in the district have reached or exceeded 100% of their annual average rainfall. The tehsil-wise rainfall is as follows; Sambhajinagar ( 99%), Paithan (141%), Gangapur (106%), Vaijapur ( 112%), Kannad (138%), Khuldabad (116%), Sillod (129%), Soyegaon (119%) and Phulambri ( 112%).

In the city and surrounding areas, 13.6 mm of rainfall was recorded between the night of September 15 and the morning of September 16.