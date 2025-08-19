Rains in State: direct 2nd-year Engg admission date extended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) on Tuesday extended the last date of admission confirmation in the second round of Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for direct second year engineering course.

It may be noted that the admission for direct second year (lateral entry) for engineering and technology (three years duration) for the academic year 2025-26 started on July 4. The CAP round was completed between August 1 and 8.

The seats were displayed provisional for the second round on August 9 and candidates were allowed to submit online option form between August 10 and 12.

Date extended due to rain

The candidates were allotted seats provisionally on August 14. Those allotted seats must report to the allotted institute and confirm the admission by August 18. There is heavy rainfall in different parts of the State on Tuesday. This has affected transportation and normal life. Considering this, the Cell extended the date of reporting to the college and confirm admissions for round-II have been extended up to August 20 (3 pm), while fees can be paid on the same day up to 5 pm.