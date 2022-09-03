Rains provide relief to citizens from humidity

Aurangabad, Sep 3:

The people of Aurangabad had to endure unbearable heat all day on Saturday. However, the city was again lashed by heavy rains at 9 pm. Devotees that flocked to the old city to witness the decorations, sets and tableaux of Ganesh Mandals were caught in the rain. Many colonies also experienced power outages.

Returning rain had turned its back on Marathwada. There was no rain in the last fortnight of August. It was expected that this deficiency would be filled through the returning rains. The city experienced heavy rains during the arrival of Lord Ganesh. On the second day too, rain made an appearance. It did not rain on Friday. However, the humidity had increased since Saturday morning. The city received rains in the night with thunder giving some relief to the citizens.

Crowds to see the sights

Some mandals in the old city opened their sets and tableaux on Saturday. On the first day itself, there was large a crowd of devotees. As soon as the rain started, the devotees ran for shelter. Many opted to return home.