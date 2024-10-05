Raj Thackeray talks with office-bearers 1-to-1

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray interacted with office-bearers and observers of 46 Assembly constituencies of Marathwada at Subedari Guest House on Saturday.

After the meeting, he avoided to talk with media persons. Raj Thackeray arrived in the city by plane at 8 o'clock in the morning.

On getting ready, he went to Subhedari Guest House. He talked with 25 office-bearers from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, Dharashiv, Latur to Hingoli districts each.

He took a review about the number of MNS branches in the districts, interested candidates of MNS and other parties. He also advised the office-bearers to start preparations as candidates would be fielded in each constituency. The meeting continued till the afternoon. Later, he left for Nashik.

Raj Thackeray's move at this time has created curiosity about who will benefit and who will suffer loss. It is also being said that possibly Uddhav Sena would suffer more.

Meanwhile, speculations rise that many workers of Uddhav Sena are willing to join MNS and they are meeting Raj Thackeray.

Raj Thackeray accompanied by his son Amit Thackeray, Prabhakar Mahajan, Anil Shidore, Avinash Abhyankar and local office-bearers Sumit Khambekar, Satnam Singh Gulati, Aniket Nillawar, Bipin Naik and Ashish Suradkar were present.