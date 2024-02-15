Rajabazar Jain Temple buzzes with festivities

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshwanath Temple was abuzz with vibrant celebrations as the Jain Mahila Mandal hosted a Haldi Kunku function for Makar Sankranti recently. The event saw enthusiastic women decked in Maharashtrian attire.

The play ‘Jeevachi Mumbai’ captivated the audience with its portrayal of Mumbai life through colorful costumes. A lively saree-wearing competition ensued, followed by a mesmerizing display of traditional dresses. The women also distributed ‘Waan’ (gifts) to each other wishing good luck. Sapna Patni and Sadhana Gangwal emerged victorious, receiving their prizes from Chanda Kasliwal. Nita Thole, Surekha Patni, and Sunita Kasliwal and others were present.