Rajesh Ranade passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Rajesh Ravikant Ranade (36), branch chief of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) from Shantipura, Nandanvan Colony, passed away on Friday. He is survived by his parents, Ravikant Ranade, a retired State Bank of India employee, his brother, sister-in-law, wife and son. Ranade’s last rites were performed at the Christian cemetery in Padegaon.