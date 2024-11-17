Raju Shinde receives support from National Kisan Bahujan Party
Chhatrapati Smabhajinagar The National Kisan Bahujan Party has supported Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Raju Shinde. State president Arjun Galfade ...
Chhatrapati Smabhajinagar
The National Kisan Bahujan Party has supported Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Raju Shinde. State president Arjun Galfade gave the support letter to former MP Chandrakant Khaire and ex-Panchayat Samiti member Satish Patil. Maroti Gaikwad, Ramesh Khoshe, and other officials attended the event.
The National Kisan Bahujan Party is handling a letter of support to Raju Shinde.