Rakhi Dixit feted for industry certification

Aurangabad:

MIT faculty in computer science engineering and industry trainer Rakhi Dixit successfully cleared industry courses: RHEL 9.0 and OpenShift System Administration. Director general Munish Sharma feted her for the achievement.

Dixit has been certified as ‘RHEL 9.0 System Administrator, and Specialist in Containers, Kubernetes and OpenShift.’ These two technologies are the recent developments in software industry in general and in cloud computing in particular.

MIT directors Dr Santosh Bhosle, Dr Nilesh Patil, principals Sunil Deshmukh, Dr Mahendra Kondekar, Kishor Patil and B N Kshirsagar were present.