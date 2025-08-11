Raksha Bandhan celebration at Winchester School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Winchester International English School celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan, a symbol of love, protection, and the cherished bond between brothers and sisters. A short speech highlighting the cultural and historical significance of Raksha Bandhan was presented.

The highlight of the event was a rakhi-tying ceremony, where students tied rakhis to one another as a symbolic gesture of friendship, respect, and mutual care.

Principal Dr Afsar Khan appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers for putting together a meaningful presentation. He also encouraged everyone to uphold the values of love, responsibility, and respect in their everyday lives.