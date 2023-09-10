Raksha Bandhan organised at Bal Sadan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sanskar Manch, recently celebrated Raksha Bandhan by tying rakhis and distributing gifts to orphaned children at Lions Bal Sadan Griha, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The organization, led by president Sapna Papadiwal, also recognized meritorious class 10th and 12th students, hosting speeches by dignitaries. Additionally, they observed the Moksha Kalyanaka of the 23rd Jain Tirthankar with a Nirvana Ladoo competition. The event, directed by Seema Rawaka, featured prominent figures like members of the Lions Club. Orphaned children were the guests of honor, receiving rakhi bracelets and thoughtful gifts from the organization. Sweets were distributed to add sweetness to the day. Yogita Kasliwal, Sona Papadiwal, Darshana Gangwal and others were present.