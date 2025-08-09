Raksha Bandhan rush packs city’s ST buses, trains

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Raksha Bandhan on Saturday turned bus and railway stations into bustling hubs, as thousands of “beloved sisters” and brothers headed home for the festival. Passenger numbers at the Central and Cidco bus stands nearly doubled, while trains saw crowds spilling into aisles and luggage areas.

ST buses, private coaches, and trains were jam-packed. At the Central Bus Stand, buses filled up within minutes of arrival as people scrambled for seats. Many without reservations boarded trains on general or waiting tickets, squeezing into any available space. The Central Bus Stand handled 25,000 passengers up from the usual 13,000 with extra buses to Pune, Jalgaon, Dhule and other cities, said depot manager Ajay Patil. Cidco depot also ran additional buses to Latur, Akola, Nagpur, Jalna, and Beed, depot manager Neelima Bagul said.

Photos:

1. Passengers waiting for buses at the Central Bus Stand.

2. Passengers scrambling to secure seats on buses.

3. Several passengers sitting in vacant spaces on the State Rani Express train.