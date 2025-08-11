Raksha Bhandhan celebration at SSES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: S S English School, Shivajinagar celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with great enthusiasm. Principal Meghna Vijayvargiya tied Rakhi to trees pledging to protect them, and launched the theme ‘One student, one tree’. Students promised to plant and care for saplings, strengthening their bond with both nature and tradition. The pre-primary classes presented a lovely dance performance. Teachers Rameshwari More, Seem Katharwani and non-teaching staff took efforts to make the programme successful. Girls tied Rakhi to boys.