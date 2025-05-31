Rally pays tribute to Ahilyadevi Holkar

The Ahilyadevi Holkar Trishtabdi birth anniversary celebration committee organized a vehicle rally from Chikalthana to Konkanwadi to pay homage to the statue of Ahilyadevi Holkar on her birth anniversary on Saturday. The rally was inaugurated by Kashinath Bhutale, Madan Navpute, Jagannath Rithe, Lahuji Shewale and others. The procession passed through Mukundwadi, Vasantrao Naik Chowk, Surewadi Chowk, Azad Chowk, Avishkar Chowk, Jai Bhavaninagar Chowk, Jai Malhar Chowk, Garkheda, Akashvani Chowk, and Paithan Gate before reaching Konkanwadi. At the venue, the statue was garlanded in the presence of dignitaries including Kha. Dr. Kalyan Kale, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Rahul Sawant, and Devidas Jarare. The rally concluded with a large gathering of citizens such as Bhanudas Kore, Bandurao Lone, Purushottam Panpat, Ibrahim Pathan, Sugreev Munde, Datta Metre, Pushpa Munde, and Rinku Kiswe.

Aarti performed at Khandoba Temple

Simultaneously, Rajmata Ahilyadevi Holkar’s birth anniversary was celebrated in Satara with an aarti at the Shri Kshetra Khandoba Temple, renovated by Ahilyabai Holkar. The event was marked by slogans of "Yelkot Yelkot Jai Malhar" and followed by a blood donation camp. Citizens paid their respects at the village memorial. The event was attended by Institution president Ramesh Chopde, Secretary Sahebrao Palskar and numerous villagers.