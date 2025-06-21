Ram and Krishna’s divine tales echo through city during ISKCON Katha

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The fourth day of the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha at ISKCON temple drew a large gathering in the city.

Speaker Lal Govind Prabhu Das narrated key episodes from the lives of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, focusing on their teachings and actions. He said Lord Ram incarnated to demonstrate righteous conduct, not just to defeat Ravan. Speaking on Krishna, he described the different forms of relationships Krishna shared from servitude and friendship to parental and romantic bonds and referenced the Damodar Leela to show how Krishna accepted the bond of love through mother Yashoda. The event was attended by inspector general of police Virendra Mishra, additional superintendent of police Annapurna Singh, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Dr. Sushil Bharuka, Narendra Gupta, Rajkumar Agrawal, Rajesh Bharuka, Ravi Machhar, Anil Munot, Dr. Purushottam Agrawal, Navin Bagdiya, Nitin Bagdiya, Dr. Vishal Ladania, Govind Goyal, and others. Prabhuji has been invited to deliver discourses by religious sects across India. His focus remains on interpreting scriptures through traditional teachings and presenting them in ways that connect with current audiences.