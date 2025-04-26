Ram Navami celebrated at Greenvalley

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Greenvalley School joyously celebrated Ram Navami. The students brought the epic tale of the Ramayana to life through their captivating performance. Director Dayal Singh spoke about the noble values embodied by Lord Rama. He emphasized the significance of imbibing qualities such as righteousness, compassion, and integrity, for fostering and sustaining a strong and harmonious family system.

The celebration was made even more special by the presence of parents who were invited to witness the students' performance and take part in the auspicious occasion. The event served as a wonderful opportunity for the Greenvalley School community to come together and reflect on the timeless teachings of Lord Rama.