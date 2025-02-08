Ramai Ambedkar Jayanti celebrated with Tributes and Processions

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The birth anniversary of Ramabai Ambedkar was celebrated across the district on Friday with reverence and enthusiasm. Events, processions, and tributes honored her contributions to social upliftment.

At the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) office in Kranti Chowk, party leaders, including west district president Yogesh Ban and women’s district president Adv. Lata Bamane and west city president Adv. Pankaj Bansode gathered to pay homage. Addressing the attendees, leaders emphasized Ramabai’s unwavering support in Dr. Ambedkar’s fight for equality.

-------------------------(BOX)---------------------

Waluj marks Jayanti with procession

Meanwhile, in Waluj, a grand procession took place, beginning from Phulenagar and Pandharpur, with active participation from local leaders like former panchayat samiti member Maheboob Chaudhary and Sarpanch Vaishali Raut. The rally underscored Ramabai’s role in social reform, drawing significant public participation.

-------------------------(BOX)---------------------

Teesgaon marks Jayanti with gram sabha meeting

In Teesgaon, the occasion was marked during a Gram Sabha meeting led by sarpanch Shakuntala Kasure and gram sevak Harish Andhale. Discussions focused on local welfare, with a key resolution proposed by Sanjay Jadhav to regularize settlements in Anna Bhau Sathenagar and Ramabai Ambedkarnagar Khavda, ensuring property rights for residents. The celebrations across various locations reflected a deep respect for Ramabai Ambedkar’s legacy, reinforcing her role in shaping the social justice movement.