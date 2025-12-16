Ramakrishna Mission holds 116th annual general meeting at Belur Math

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The 116th Annual General Meeting of the Ramakrishna Mission was held at Belur Math on December 14, 2025, where the Governing Body’s report was presented.

The report noted that several Ramakrishna Mission and Ramakrishna Math centres received awards and recognitions from governments and organisations for their work. During the year, five new Mission centres and four new Math centres were established across India, while the Vedanta Society of the Ramakrishna Order opened a new centre in Washington, D.C., USA.

Through 244 centres in India, the Mission and Math spent Rs 1,671 crore on relief, welfare, healthcare, education, rural development and publications, benefiting about 2.2 crore people. Service activities were also carried out through 99 centres in 24 countries outside India.

The information was released by the general secretary of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Swami Suvirananda.