Ramdas Zakade passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ramdas Zakade (81, Vasundhara Colony-Nandanvan Colony), the retired vice-principal of Milind College of Arts passed away on Saturday. The last rites were performed on him at Bhimnagar crematorium. Teachers, employees and students from various colleges of Nagasenvan of PES were present. He leaves behind wife, two sons and a daughter.