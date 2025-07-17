Ramesh Shilvant gets Ph D

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on Ramesh Gopnarayan Shilvant in Library and Information Science. He submitted his thesis titled ‘A Comparative Study of the Journals Published by American Library Association (ALA)’ under the guidance of Dr Madhukar Garad, research guide, Ankushrao Tope College, Jalna.