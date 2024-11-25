Rameshrao Shiradkar passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 25, 2024 07:10 PM2024-11-25T19:10:03+5:302024-11-25T19:10:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: Rameshrao Ambadasrao Shiradkar, a resident of Sai Vrundavan Colony, passed away on Monday. He was 82 and ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajingar:
Rameshrao Ambadasrao Shiradkar, a resident of Sai Vrundavan Colony, passed away on Monday. He was 82 and leaves behind two sons, one daughter and an extended family.
He was a retired employee of the Irrigation Department and father of Avinash Shiradkar, the storekeeper from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. The last rites were performed on him at Pratapnagar crematorium.Open in app