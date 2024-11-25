Rameshrao Shiradkar passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar:

Rameshrao Ambadasrao Shiradkar, a resident of Sai Vrundavan Colony, passed away on Monday. He was 82 and leaves behind two sons, one daughter and an extended family.

He was a retired employee of the Irrigation Department and father of Avinash Shiradkar, the storekeeper from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. The last rites were performed on him at Pratapnagar crematorium.