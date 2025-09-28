Ramkund at Renukamata Temple in Harsul overflowing

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Ramkund near Renukamata and Mahadev temples, located south of Harsul village home to the city’s Kuldevi, Harsiddhi Mata has filled to the brim due to heavy rains. This has made it difficult for devotees visiting the temple for darshan to resist taking selfies.

Despite being close to the city, Harsul has preserved its rural charm, and devotees of Harsiddhi Mata come not only from within the state but also from neighboring states. The ancient temple has a long history, which is shared by the nearby Ramkund. In this Ramkund stands the Renukamata temple. Just as there is a Shiva linga in front of Harsiddhi Mata, a similar linga is present in front of Renukamata. Heavy rainfall has filled the Ramkund to the brim, and further rain could cause the water to touch the temple steps. Devotees are gathering to have darshan of the goddess and to view the water-filled Ramkund, capturing the temple’s reflection in their mobile cameras.

Hanuman Temple

To the left side of the Renukamata temple, there is a small south-facing Hanuman temple. After offering prayers to Hanuman, devotees spend some time sitting in the open space before leaving the Ramkund area.

The Ramkund in front of Renukamata Temple in Harsul has filled to the brim due to last night’s rain.

The Shiva linga in front of the temple and the Renukamata idol in the background.