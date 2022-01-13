Ramlakshan Singh passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 13, 2022 10:30 PM2022-01-13T22:30:01+5:302022-01-13T22:30:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Jan 13: Senior citizen Ramlakshan Singh (80, N-1, F Sector) passed away, here recently. He was the founder ...
Aurangabad, Jan 13: Senior citizen Ramlakshan Singh (80, N-1, F Sector) passed away, here recently. He was the founder of N-1 laughing club and a source of inspiration throughout his life for many. In his teaching career of 35 years, he guided many students who are renowned doctors all over the world. He was a native of Uttar Pradesh and a teacher in Kolkata. After retirement, he shifted to Aurangabad. He is survived by two sons, two daughters and extended family.Open in app