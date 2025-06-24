Rangar Galli road widened after three decades

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The main road near Rangar Galli, located in the heart of the city near Gulmandi, had been narrow for the past three decades. Despite several efforts by the municipal corporation to widen the road, political pressure had stalled progress. However, in a surprise move on Tuesday, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) demolished 25 encroachments, including a dilapidated building, giving much-needed breathing space to the congested stretch. Still, whether the road will be opened to its planned 15 meters (49 feet) width as per the development plan remains uncertain.

The road from Gulmandi Chowk to City Chowk was just 10–12 feet wide, especially near the shop owned by Bahadur Khan Dharwale. Citizens had been using this narrow road for years. Next to Dharwale's shop stood the Sundar Dahi Bhandar run by Doorchand Kalluram Meghawale, located in a highly dilapidated building. The civic administration had issued a notice to the property owner earlier.

Acting on the orders of Municipal Administrator G Sreekanth, and under the supervision of the Head of the Anti-Encroachment Cell Santosh Wahule, a municipal corporation’s team arrived early Tuesday morning to begin the demolition. The civic officials even helped clear goods from the Dahi Bhandar. The Meghawale family resisted the action, but Deputy Commissioner Savita Sonawane tried to reason with him. With support from ex-servicemen, the demolition began, and within minutes, the structure was razed with the help of a JCB machine.

Several small sheds and shops adjacent to the building, also unauthorised, were demolished, and a total of 25 encroachments were cleared from Rangar Galli up to City Chowk. The action was carried out by ward officers Ramesh More, Sanjay Suradkar, and building inspectors Syed Jamshed, Mukesh Khadse, Mazhar Ali, and Ravindra Desai.

Pointing fingers at other encroachments

While the civic team removed encroachments on one side of Rangar Galli, larger encroachments on the opposite (left) side were left untouched, reportedly due to political influence. Some merchants alleged that bias and selective action were at play.