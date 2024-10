Rangnath Shevale passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Ranganath Bapurao Shevale passed away at Solgavhan village in Jalna tehsil on Thursday. He was 77 and leaves wife, three sons, daughters-in-law and an extended family. The last rites will be performed on him at Shevale Shetmala, Solgavhan in Jalna tehsil, at 11.30 am, on October 11.