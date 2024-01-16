Rangoli of Shri Ram temple at Kulaswamini

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 20 by 15 feet rangoli replica of Prabhu Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been created by Kulaswamini Pratishthan in Cidco N-6. This temple is made of 20 kg rangoli, 6 kg fevicol, 2 liters of paint and wooden planks have been used.

State housing minister Atul Save erected a gudi and worshiped the replica. A six feet idol of Shri Ram has been erected there and attractive electric lighting has been done on the scene. This scene has been made from the concept of Vilas Korde, Alka Korde. The spectacle will be available for viewing every evening from 6 pm to 9 pm.