Ranjangaon to tag as state’s first Model Solar Village

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The gram sabha of Ranjangaon Shenpunji, on Wednesday, took a unanimous decision to develop the village as a 'Model Solar Village' under the Prime Minister’s Surya Ghar Scheme. This was the sole agenda of the gram sabha meeting, and the resolution was passed with strong support from the villagers.

Under this initiative, solar panels will be installed on approximately 13,000 homes, making every household operational on solar energy. This move is expected to significantly reduce electricity bills and pave the way toward long-term energy self-sufficiency.

Located in an industrial area, the village faces serious pollution issues. The use of solar energy will help reduce carbon emissions. The scheme will be implemented through Central Government subsidies and minimal financial participation from citizens, making it economically beneficial as well.

The decision received unanimous support in the gram sabha. Over 300 applications have already been submitted to the gram panchayat, showing an enthusiastic response from the villagers. Panchayat Samiti member Deepak Bade expressed confidence that this initiative will certainly succeed due to such overwhelming support.

Although many villages from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district had applied for this scheme, Ranjangaon Shenpunji was selected due to the special efforts of MLA Prashant Bamb. After the implementation of this scheme, the village is set to become the first solar-powered model village in Maharashtra.

A special cell has been established at the gram panchayat office for application submissions. Present at the occasion were Sarpanch Yogita Mahalkar, Prabhakar Mahalkar, members Sainath Jadhav, Bhimrao Kirtikar, Samadhan Bade, Javed Shaikh, and other dignitaries.