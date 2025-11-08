Rape accused remanded to police custody till Monday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Mukundwadi police arrested a 21-year-old youth on Friday night for allegedly raping a woman under the pretext of marriage. The accused, identified as Pranav Kasture (21), resident of Mukundwadi, was produced before the court on Saturday, which remanded him to police custody till Monday.

According to the complaint, the victim and the accused lived in the same colony and had become friends over time. On January 23, 2025, the victim met Pranav at a hotel, where he allegedly forced himself on her after promising marriage. Later, in April, he again took her to another hotel near the airport and sexually assaulted her.

When the victim raised the topic of marriage, Pranav started avoiding her. Upon inquiry, she learned that he was in a relationship with another girl. When she confronted him at his house, Pranav’s mother allegedly told her not to stay in the colony. Subsequently, Pranav verbally abused her and threatened to kill her.

Following this, the victim lodged a rape complaint at the Mukundwadi police station on Friday. Acting on the complaint, PSI Shivaji Ghorpade arrested the accused and initiated further investigation.