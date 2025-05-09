Rape case filed against youth on pretext of marriage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 23-year-old woman from Nashik has lodged a police complaint against a 25-year-old man from Kalanki village in Kannad tehsil, accusing him of raping her under the false promise of marriage. The incidents reportedly occurred on April 14 and April 25.

The accused has been identified as Mukesh Jadhav. According to the complaint, the survivor, who lives in a rented room in Nashik, was lured to Kalanki by the accused, who is also a relative. Taking advantage of their acquaintance, he allegedly sexually assaulted her in an agricultural field, promising marriage. However, he later refused to fulfill the promise. Based on her statement, the Kannad Rural Police have registered a case against Mukesh Jadhav, a resident of Kalanki. The investigation is currently underway under the supervision of PSI Dr Ramchandra Pawar.