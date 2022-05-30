Rare corneal tear repair ops at Lion’s Eye Hosp
Aurangabad, May 30: A rare corneal tear repair surgery was successfully performed by ACLEH cornea consultant Dr Ashish Aggrawal on a nine-year-old city girl Anchal Singal. She suffered corneal eye injury by splash of chemical (Chunna). They approached ACLEH and the team operated the patient on the same day itself. Now, the sight of the patient has been restored and she has been discharged successfully after getting medical advice from Aurangabad Chikalthana Lion's Eye Hospital.