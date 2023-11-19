Rare plant species once utilized for Ajanta-Ellora cave paintings are extinct

Inauguration of World Heritage Week at Bibi Ka Maqbara

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The world famous Ajanta and Ellora cave paintings were created using a variety of plants. However, with the passage of time, these plants have disappeared from the area, and the environment has changed, and hence we will have to work harder to conserve these places, said retired Superintending Archaeological Chemist (Science Branch, Western Zone) Dr Manager Singh.

Dr Singh was speaking at the inauguration of World Heritage Week, which was organized by the Archaeological Survey of India at the Bibi Ka Maqbara on Sunday.

He said that hemp was used in the plaster of the Ellora Caves, and that this was the first time in the world that hemp had been used in plaster in caves. He said that this helped to protect the site from insects. Sandalwood, sali (rice), and millet (coarse grain) were also used in the caves, and this means that these plants were present in the area before the caves were created.

A photo exhibition has also been organized at Bibi Ka Maqbara on the occasion of World Heritage Week. The exhibition presents photographs of 25 places across the country, and is open to all till November 25.

Former professor (BAMU), Dr V L Dharurkar was the chief guests, superintending archaeologist (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) Dr Shiv Kumar Bhagat, Dr Ramesh Arya, Malti Dutta, Dr Shivkumar Shambha and others were present.