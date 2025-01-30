Rare stamps exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi’s life inaugurated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A special exhibition featuring rare postage stamps of Mahatma Gandhi was inaugurated today at Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) University. Organized by the Department of History and Archaeology, the event commemorates the 77th death anniversary of the Father of the Nation and will run until January 31, 2025.

The exhibition at Chintangah, displays over 100 stamps from across the globe, highlighting Gandhi’s life, values and key events like the Salt Satyagraha and Champaran Satyagraha. Prominent attendees included senior journalist Sanjay Awate, MGM Vice President Dr P.M. Jadhav, Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, and Registrar Dr. Ashish Gadekar. Prof. Ashutosh Patil emphasized the significance of the stamps, stating, “They are not just pieces of paper but a reflection of Gandhi’s philosophy and global influence.” The stamps, many rare and original, were issued to mark events such as Gandhi’s birth centenary and his contributions to India’s freedom struggle. Open to all with free entry, the exhibition has attracted significant public interest, offering a unique opportunity to explore Gandhi’s legacy.