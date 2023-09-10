Rashtriya Lok Adalat orders compensation of Rs 1.5 crore to teacher's heirs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Rashtriya Lok Adalat (National Lok Adalat) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has ordered the Future General Insurance Company to pay Rs 1.5 crore compensation to the heirs of Ganesh Vitthal Katkar, a teacher who was killed in a car-two-wheeler accident in July 2021.

Katkar was working as an associate teacher at Ganesh Vidya Mandir in Khamgaon, Phulambri tehsil of Goraksha Education Institute. On July 23, 2021, while he was riding a moped on Jalgaon road, a car hit him near Pal Fata. He was seriously injured and died on the spot.

Katkar's heirs had filed a claim for compensation against the insurance company and the car owner in the motor accident claim tribunal. The matter was placed for compromise in the Rashtriya Lok Adalat held on September 9. The insurance company agreed to pay the compensation in consideration of the statements of the applicants.

The cheque for Rs 1.5 crore was handed over to Katkar's heirs in the presence of Chief district and sessions Judge Vibha P Ingle, Secretary of the district legal services authority Vaishali Fadnavis, Panel assistant Judge AR Ubale, Panch Adv SK Barlota. Adv Mangesh S Mayne acted on behalf of the insurance company.

The order of the Rashtriya Lok Adalat is a significant step in ensuring that the families of victims of road accidents are compensated for their losses. It is also a reminder to motorists to be careful on the road and to avoid causing accidents.