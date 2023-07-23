Rat race, pressure making Youth turn to spirituality; Radheshyam Prabhu says good, positive experiences influencing the young

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Fed up of rat race and propelled by their curiosity, youths are today turning to spirituality in large numbers, claimed International Society for Krishna Conscious (ISKCON) preacher Radheshyam Prabhu.

The seer, who was in the city for Mahasatsang programme of Iskcon Madhuban Centre, spoke about love, devotion, much more. Excerpts from the insightful conversation.

Experience as proof

In old days, belief in Shashtras (scriptures) convinced people. Then came a time when youth demanded scientific proof to believe in something. However, in today’s new age, scientific proof is not enough and people need experiences. Youth are tired of pressure academics is putting on them. Owing to feeling of insecurity, constant bombardments of advertisements by media and social media, they are not finding the right direction and feeling need for proper education. As the spirituality is giving good, positive experiences to them, youths are turning to it.

Impact of Geeta

After turning to Bhagwad Geeta, the youths are changing, like confused Arjuna became confident Arjuna. They can see us living a happy life in spirituality, respecting each other, eating good and engaged in intellectual and logical talks. Reading books we offer is making improvement in their life developing morality, ethics and character leading to large-scale interest in spirituality. This phenomenon is not limited only in India but is being seen globally.

How did Swamiji, an M Tech from IIT, turned to spirituality

Many people believe that transformation occurred after I left college. However, I was interested in spirituality right from the third standard. I was always conscious that India is a Punyabhumi. While in the seventh standard, I wanted to leave the house and join Ramkrishna Mission but my father asked me to complete education and stand on my feet first. I kept visiting various religious institutions and ashrams. However, I felt good after getting to know Iskcon, which I felt is a positive and not negative institution. It gives you freedom, asks you to keep your ears and eyes open for finding the right direction. Elsewhere, I was told if I wanted to attain Moksha (salvation), I need to go the Himalayas but at Iskcon we are encouraged to remain in city and work for people.

Bad habits to remain away from

Gambling, illicit sex, meat eating and intoxication (drugs, liquor, tobacco).

Good habits for happy life

Mercy – show compassion to all living beings including animals.

Austerity – Remaining free from addictions.

Truthfulness – no cheating, gambling.

Cleanliness – Having good character, loyal to spouse

Reciting names of god which gives peace to mind, instills good habits

Devotion to religion is more pronounced in foreign lands

My friend Gaurang Prabhu conducted a survey, and he found that there is a strong commitment to religion among Christians and Muslims. However, Hindus seem to be more lax in this regard. The COVID-19 pandemic has led people to re-evaluate their lives and pushed them towards the right path.

No shortcuts in the religion

True spirituality guides individuals not to seek shortcuts but to follow the path provided by God to become His beloved devotees. It advocates the study of scriptures, purifying one's heart, and developing love for God, leading to compassion for all living beings. Nowadays, various practices are carried out in the name of religion, where people approach deities to fulfill their material desires, but even such requests should be made with respect for established rituals.