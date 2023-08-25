Rath Yatra to honor Marathwada Mukti Sangram's freedom fighters

Initiative by ABVP: Will traverse from 76 tehsils and 2500 villages visiting 1200 schools

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To commemorate the Amrut Mahotsav year of the Marathwada Mukti Sangram, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) will organise a rath yatra initiative that will visit schools, colleges, and villages and create awareness about the Mukti sangram's freedom fighters.

Nagesh Galande, the regional minister of ABVP, in a press conference on Friday said that the organization through the rath yatra plans a tribute campaign that will visit 1200 schools and colleges in 76 tehsils and 2500 villages.

The rath yatra is set to commence between September 1 and 17 and will embark from two shakti peeths—Ambejogai and Mahur. The route of the rath yatra will become a stage for diverse commemorative activities, including engaging street plays, the distribution of informative booklets, gatherings, cultural celebrations, and the special felicitation of senior freedom fighters. These activities aim to engage communities along the journey and ensure a meaningful tribute to the struggles and sacrifices of the past.

The rath will feature a symbolic stambh (pillar) and a Kalash. The Kalash will hold sand from locations that witnessed the historic Mukti Sangram struggles. This campaign under the ‘Naman Karo Is Mitti Ko’ initiative will travel throughout Marathwada.

The rath yatra's journey will culminate on September 17 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Suresh Mate and Prof Nana Godbole were present.