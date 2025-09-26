Rathod jewellers’ exhibition on Sept 27–28
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pune-based jewellery house Rathod Jewellers will hold a two-day jewellery exhibition in the city on September 27 and 28. The event will take place at Hotel Welcom Rama International from 10:30 AM to 8:00 PM, with free entry for visitors.
The exhibition will be inaugurated by founder of the WOW Group and Lokmat Maha-Marathon, Ruchira Darda.
Customers will get to experience a wide range of trend-setting jewellery and silver articles crafted with advanced technology and offered at fair prices. A variety of ornaments will be on display, including lightweight bridal jewellery in gold, diamond, and polki, Beautiful and elegant silver articles, Exclusive designer pieces, Everyday pre-wear collection.
Rathod Jewellers, known in Pune for blending traditional styles with contemporary designs, is showcasing the collection in the city following an encouraging response from customers in earlier editions.