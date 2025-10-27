Ratio of Gunthewari filing proposals decreases

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) demolished 5,000 unauthorised constructions in the name of road widening in June and July. This created a stir among other unauthorised construction owners in the city because of it.

There were literally queues all day long to submit files in the Gunthewari department of the CSMC. At least 50 to 70 files were being submitted every day. Now, the same has come down to just 5 to 10 files. The Municipal Corporation also held Gunthewari camps in some places. However, the citizens did not respond to that either.

New colonies have come up around the city. Property owners in these unauthorised colonies are eligible for Gunthewari. Because earlier their properties were in the green zone. Now, according to the new development plan, the colonies have entered the yellow zone. Therefore, conducting Gunthewari has become easier now.

At least 40,000 to 45,000 properties around the city come under the purview of Gunthewari. This also includes a large number of commercial properties. Despite repeated appeals by the CSMC, citizens are not ready to come forward for Gunthewari.

The issue of properties in the Satara-Devalai area was pending. The civic body assured that if the property owners in this area bring permission from the Gram Panchayat, they will be charged less for Gunthewari. Even after this, the ratio of submitting files in the Gunthewari department of the CSMC has decreased. Five to ten files are submitted in a day. Some of them have to be kept aside after examination.

Revenue of 45 crores collected

A total of 6,503 files have been filed with the Gunthewari department since April 1, 2025. Out of which 4,946 files have been approved. The Municipal Corporation has received a revenue of Rs 45 crore from it.