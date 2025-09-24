Rational use of medicines impossible without pharmacists

Lokmat News Network

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Proper guidance in taking medications is more critical than ever, as even minor errors can prove life-threatening. Doctors prescribe treatments while pharmacist ensure patients understand how and when to take their medications. They play an important role in today's complex healthcare system.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, pharmacists played a vital role as second-line health workers, often putting their own health at risk to ensure life-saving medicines reached those in need. On the occasion of World Pharmacists Day, this newspaper spoke with pharmacists and healthcare experts about the indispensable contributions pharmacists make to public health. Here are some key insights from those conversations.

Pandemic-proven: Pharmacists’ vital role in patient safety

Dnyaneshwar Patil (Pharma industrialist): During the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a high demand for certain injections and medicines. However, patients' relatives were not ready in the initial days of the pandemic spread. As a part of our responsibility, we decided to do whatever we can.

My druggist and chemist friends and I, worked as a community to save life patients. We work with selfless dedication as the second line health workers, risking our own health, supplying medicines to serious patients in the hospitals of the city. Generally, when the demand rises, some people increase prices, taking advantage of the situation. But our delivery of medicines, without any extra charges, has been helpful and supportive for society in times of need. Some of the patients of mucormycosis who were acquainted with us were in great need of injections. It was a tough time as there was a shortage of the required injections. My friends and I left no stone unturned to supply those injections. Our ‘Pharma Blood Group which has over 500 members, donate blood as and when we get a message on social media, directly contact patients' relatives, as their blood groups. Nine people, out of 10, have deficiency B-12 vitamin. They need a supplement. I manufacture B-12 sublingual tablet, which is a supplement for these patients.

Pharmacists are bridge between doctors & patients

Dr Prashant Shamkuwar (Principal, Government College of Pharmacy): Pharmacists play an important role in the healthcare system. Their role is significant in three sections. The first is manufacturing standard and qualitative medicines, as sub-standard medicine may have effects on the health of patients' lives. In clinical pharmacy, they are a bridge between doctors and patients. When patients visit the hospital, from diagnosis to treatment is done by doctors. However, pharmacists who guide patients on when and how much medicine should be taken. They report to the doctors if medicines have any adverse effects on patients. Not just this, the pharmacists also have a crucial role in developing new medicines.

Nitin Deshmukh (president, Zilla Chemists & Druggists Association): “Think Health, Think Pharmacist” reminds us that pharmacists play an important role in health and well-being. The pharmacy has a history of more than 100 years. Today, the world faces many challenges such as a lack of access to healthcare, misuse of antibiotics, climate change, and financial problems.

In such times, qualified pharmacists are very important for strong and safe health systems. Without pharmacists, patient safety is at risk. Pharmacists are the most accessible health professionals. They make sure medicines are available and used properly, spread health awareness, and support people specially in rural and semi-urban areas, as trusted healthcare advisors. There are more than 14,000 pharmacists in the district. I appeal to them to participate actively in health policies.