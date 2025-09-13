Raut demands CM hold press conference on Maratha, OBC reservation

hhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Sanjay Raut demanded that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hold a joint press conference with Deputy CMs Manoj Jarante and Chhagan Bhujbal on Maratha and OBC reservation issues. He suggested using Shiv Sena Bhavan if no official venue is available.

Raut said the Hyderabad Gazette for the Maratha community has caused unrest among OBCs, citing a recent suicide as evidence of rising tension. Speaking to reporters during his city tour, he criticized the government for corruption and non-functional schemes, except the “Ladki Bahin” program. He added that the Banjara community has requested ST reservation under the Gazette, and the CM should respond. Raut also criticized the Prime Minister, saying he remained silent during crises in Manipur, attacks on military officers’ families, and incidents of violence against youth and women. He called the PM’s upcoming visit “useless and staged.” On the India-Pakistan cricket match, Raut said public interest is low. “Even millions of cricket fans will avoid the match. Only BJP supporters may watch it,” he said.