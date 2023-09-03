Raut should disclose name of caller from Mantralaya

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) spokesman Sanjay Shirsat on Sunday said that MP Sanjay Raut should now himself disclose the name of the caller from Mantralaya for giving instructions for lathi-charge on Maratha reservation protesters.

It may be noted that Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) leader Raut had alleged that orderes for lathi-charge on the Maratha protesters at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district on Friday were given through a phone call from the Mantralaya.

While replying to this allegation, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said that MP Raut himself should now give the name of the caller.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrived at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport on Sunday for a visit to Buldhana. Shirsath who was present at the airport to welcome the chief minister, interacted with the journalists. He said that the Maratha reservation has the support of Shiv Sena and the state government. “So, we appeal to the public for a peaceful bandh called on September 4 (Monday).

When Shirsat his attention was drawn towards the Maratha reservation decision taken by the government in February and has not yet been implemented, he answered that a meeting would be held in Mantralaya on September 4 to decide on giving the ‘Kunbi caste certificate to Maratha community members from Marathwada. He said that a committee was set up to take the decision and it would announce the decision on the issue.

When he was asked about what he thinks about Raut’s statement, Shirsath said that Raut should answer who called from the ministry.

“Raut has a habit of making false accusations like this. Since this topic is serious, I cannot say much about it,” he added.