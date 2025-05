Ravindra Kaur Chhabda passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Ravindra Kaur Chhabda, aged 71, a resident of Blue Well Society, Prozone Mall, passed away early Wednesday morning due to old age. The last rites will be held at 10 am on Thursday at Kailasnagar crematorium. She is survived by her husband, Harjitsingh Chhabda, Director of Seema Automobiles, along with five daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.