Ravindra Komte awarded Ph D

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University has conferred Ph D on Ravindra Komte in Computer Science. He has submitted a thesis titled 'Keyword-Based Women Violence Detection Using Tag-Based Image Retrieval' under the guidance of Dr Sunil Nimbhore, research guide from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

He is a teaching faculty member at Dr G Y Pathrikar College of Computer Science and Information Technology.