Ravindra Komte awarded Ph D
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: September 14, 2025 18:45 IST2025-09-14T18:45:02+5:302025-09-14T18:45:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University has conferred Ph D on Ravindra Komte in Computer Science. He has submitted a thesis ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University has conferred Ph D on Ravindra Komte in Computer Science. He has submitted a thesis titled 'Keyword-Based Women Violence Detection Using Tag-Based Image Retrieval' under the guidance of Dr Sunil Nimbhore, research guide from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.
He is a teaching faculty member at Dr G Y Pathrikar College of Computer Science and Information Technology.Open in app