Razed dreams: Families scramble after demolition

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As 12th graders across the city prepped for exams, a different reality unfolded in Vishrantinagar. Bulldozers, defying opposition of the residents, demolished homes, leaving families scrambling and children confused.

A cloud of despair was seen over Vishrantinagar, where bulldozers crushed decades-old dreams. On the day 12th graders prepped for exams, school students returned to find their homes reduced to rubble.

Promises turned to dust for residents who claim they were misled by land mafias 30-35 years ago, buying plots with flimsy bond papers. Despite municipal approvals like electricity meters and house numbers, their homes were deemed illegal.

Anguish filled the air. Mothers lit stoves amidst the rubble to feed their returning children. Fathers pleaded for time to relocate after exams, but stone-pelting protests halted negotiations.

With nowhere to go, families now face an uncertain future, their dreams reduced to dust, a stark reminder of the complexities of land ownership and development in India.