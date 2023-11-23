Re 1 prevents man from closing bank account!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In the post-globalisation, money has gained the highest importance in the life of all human beings and nothing is thought of doing without it. However, here is an off-beat incident, where an elderly man was seen running from desk to desk to close his bank account and the Rupee 1 was proving a hindrance in closing his account!

It so happened that a man, who would be some 60 plus in age, visited the Kranti Chowk branch of a nationalised bank on Tuesday morning. Following a gap in communication, the elderly person had to run from pillar to post to get his work done. The old man requested the bank official to get his account closed. The official without a thought told him to first withdraw the money from his account and then initiate the account closing process. The elder person immediately replied that he had withdrawn the money (Rs 2400) and then came to close the account.

The officer then lifted the aged man’s passbook and checked the balance in his account and then again told him to go and withdraw the money left in the account. The old man pin-pointed that he had withdrawn all the money. In response to which, the official told him that there is Rs 66.20 paise in your account and withdrew it. On hearing the figure, a smile prevailed on the face of elderly person. Then the official explained to the old man that the account should have ‘zero’ balance, if there is even Rupee 1 in the account then it will not get closed. By nodding his head, the elderly man stepped out cheerfully. The old man wanted to open a new account in Lasur due to personal reasons.

Reminds of a drop in ocean

Every month or after every purchase of the domestic gas cylinder, we all consumers receive a subsidy of Rs 3.26 paise in our bank accounts, without fail. This is indeed a drop in the ocean.