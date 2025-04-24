Re-discovering the joy of reading

Dr Nawal Thorat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: World Book Day was celebrated across the globe on April 23 as a tribute to William Shakespeare — born on this day in 1564 and also passed away on the same date in 1616. It is a day to remember not just the Bard of Avon, but the enduring magic of books and the written word.

Hobbies shape who we are, and among the finest is the habit of reading. When cultivated early in life, reading offers lifelong rewards. There’s a unique joy in getting lost in the classics, viewing life through the lens of another mind.

Books open up magical worlds. In a moment, they can reveal new vistas and fresh horizons. They shape our character, stir our emotions, and offer tales of adventure, romance, and insight.

To turn a page is to awaken the spirit. We must encourage a reading culture — make our communities book-minded. A wonderful way to step into the world of letters is through the biographies of great writers. Libraries are treasure houses — the schoolrooms for grown-up minds.

There was a time when we flocked to libraries — public spaces where people of all ages and backgrounds came to seek, learn, and dream. Today, we find ourselves increasingly tethered to screens. But while the internet has reshaped our reading habits, it hasn’t diminished the value of reading. In fact, digital platforms have democratised access to books. Kindle, Project Gutenberg, and many others provide free and easy access to thousands of texts.

As Jeff Bezos put it, the Kindle was created not to replace books, but to preserve and enhance the tradition of reading. Reading, like travel, broadens the mind. But in a world of tweets, texts, and notifications, our attention is constantly fragmented. There’s a profound difference between reading a line and really reading a line. Time and again, we find that when we lose ourselves in another’s thoughts, we discover something new within ourselves.

Life is short, time is precious, and perhaps now is the moment to turn — or return — to books. For in reading, we find not only entertainment, but hope, perspective, and quiet joy.

As J K Rowling writes in Harry Potter, “Words are, in my not-so-humble opinion, our most inexhaustible source of magic.”

(The writer is principal and head, Department of English, Government College of Arts and Science, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar).